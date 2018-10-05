Posted on by

Global Acrylic Paints Industry 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Size Research Report

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Acrylic Paints : 
History Year: 2013-2017 
Base Year: 2017 
Estimated Year: 2018 
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025 

Global Acrylic Paints market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acrylic Paints.

This report researches the worldwide Acrylic Paints market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. 

This study categorizes the global Acrylic Paints breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Acrylic Paints capacity, production, value, price and market share of Acrylic Paints in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report: 

  1. PPG Industries, 
  2. AkzoNobel N.V 
  3. BASF 
  4. The Dow Chemical 
  5. Asian Paints 
  6. Sherwin-Williams 
  7. National Coatings 
  8. Truco, Inc 
  9. Gellner Industrial, LLC 
  10. Neogard (Hempel) 
  11. NIPPON PAINTS 
  12. Walter Wurdack, Inc.

Acrylic Paints Breakdown Data by Type 

  1. Styrenated Acrylic 
  2. Copolymer 
  3. Emulsion 

Acrylic Paints Breakdown Data by Application 

  1. Automotive 
  2. Construction Coatings 
  3. Metel 
  4. Medical Devices 
  5. Other

Acrylic Paints Production Breakdown Data by Region 

  1. United States 
  2. Europe 
  3. China 
  4. Japan 
  5. Other Regions

Acrylic Paints Consumption Breakdown Data by Region 

  1. North America 
  2. United States 
  3. Canada 
  4. Mexico 
  5. Asia-Pacific 
  6. China 
  7. India 
  8. Japan 
  9. South Korea 
  10. Australia 
  11. Indonesia 
  12. Malaysia 
  13. Philippines 
  14. Thailand 
  15. Vietnam 
  16. Europe 
  17. Germany 
  18. France 
  19. UK 
  20. Italy 
  21. Russia 
  22. Rest of Europe 
  23. Central & South America 
  24. Brazil 
  25. Rest of South America 
  26. Middle East & Africa 
  27. GCC Countries 
  28. Turkey 
  29. Egypt 
  30. South Africa 
  31. Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are: 

  1. To analyze and research the global Acrylic Paints capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; 
  2. To focus on the key Acrylic Paints manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. 
  3. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. 
  4. To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. 
  5. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. 
  6. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. 
  7. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. 
  8. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. 
  9. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 
  10. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

