Global Telemedicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

The global market for telemedicine is expected to reach nearly US$ 64 Billion by 2022. The deployment of telemedicine has significantly changed the healthcare paradigm, due to various technological innovation in the field of medical device and services. The growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of telemedicine market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of telemedicine market include lack of skilled and trained professionals in the remote areas, privacy and security concern and availability of telecommunications bandwidth.

Global Telemedicine Market – by End Users

The telehospitals/teleclinics segment accounted for highest revenue in 2016.

Telehome segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasting period because of the rising inclination towards personalized healthcare.

Global Telehospitals/Teleclinics Market – by Specialty

In 2017, Teleradiology accounted for maximum share of the telehospitals market by specialty, driven by wide usage of this technology for transferring patient’s medical reports.

Telecardiology is the second largest application of the telehospitals market being followed by Telepsychiatry.

Teledermatology captures least share of the global telehospitals/teleclinics market.

Global Telemedicine Market – by Component

In terms of component, the services segment commands the largest share of the global telemedicine market.

The software segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Hardware is the third largest component of telemedicine market being followed by Telecom & Networking which.

Telemedicine Market – Region Analysis

Geographically, the global telemedicine market is dominated by North America and Europe.

North America accounted for lion’s share of the total telemedicine market on account of high demand for technologically advanced products.

Europe is the second leading market for telemedicine and is likely to maintain its position throughout the forecasting period.

In the coming years, the telemedicine market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan.

Global Telemedicine Market – Company Profiles and Recent Developments

1. McKesson Corporation

2. Philips Healthcare

3. GE Healthcare Ltd.

4. IBM

5. Cerner Corporation

6. AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

7. Cisco Systems, Inc

8. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

9. Medtronic plc

