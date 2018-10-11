Global Waste Heat to Power Market 2018: Growth Strategies, Market Share Analysis

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Waste Heat to Power Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report presents the worldwide Waste Heat to Power market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Browse the full report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-waste-heat-to-power-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Waste heat to power (WHP) is the process of capturing heat discarded by an existing industrial process and using that heat to generate power.

Energy intensive industrial processes—such as those occurring at refineries, steel mills, glass furnaces, and cement kilns—all release hot exhaust gases and waste streams that can be harnessed with well-established technologies to generate electricity (see Appendix). The recovery of industrial waste heat for power is a largely untapped type of combined heat and power (CHP), which is the use of a single fuel source to generate both thermal energy (heating or cooling) and electricity.

In the last several years, global market of Waste Heat to Power developed stably, with an average growth rate of 6.2%. In 2016, global revenue of Waste Heat to Power is nearly 1767 M USD.

The classification of Waste Heat to Power includes Organic Rankine Cycles, Steam Rankine Cycle and Kalina Cycle. The proportion of Organic Rankine Cycles in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.

Waste Heat to Power is widely used in wide industry. It include Chemical Industry, Metal Manufacturing, Oil and Gas and Others Industries.

The Waste Heat to Power market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Waste Heat to Power.

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/130803

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Siemens

GE

ABB

Amec Foster Wheeler

Ormat

MHI

Exergy

ElectraTherm

Dürr Cyplan

GETEC

CNBM

DaLian East

E-Rational

Waste Heat to Power Breakdown Data by Type

Steam Rankine Cycle

Organic Rankine Cycles

Kalina Cycle

Waste Heat to Power Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Industry

Metal Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

Waste Heat to Power Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Waste Heat to Power Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

..etc

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Waste Heat to Power status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Waste Heat to Power manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/130803

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Waste Heat to Power Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Steam Rankine Cycle

1.4.3 Organic Rankine Cycles

1.4.4 Kalina Cycle

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical Industry

1.5.3 Metal Manufacturing

1.5.4 Oil and Gas

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Market Size

2.1.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Production 2013-2025

2.2 Waste Heat to Power Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Waste Heat to Power Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Waste Heat to Power Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Waste Heat to Power Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Waste Heat to Power Market

2.4 Key Trends for Waste Heat to Power Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Waste Heat to Power Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Waste Heat to Power Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Waste Heat to Power Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Waste Heat to Power Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Waste Heat to Power Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Waste Heat to Power Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Waste Heat to Power Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Waste Heat to Power Production by Regions

4.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Waste Heat to Power Production

4.2.2 United States Waste Heat to Power Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Waste Heat to Power Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Waste Heat to Power Production

4.3.2 Europe Waste Heat to Power Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Waste Heat to Power Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Waste Heat to Power Production

4.4.2 China Waste Heat to Power Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Waste Heat to Power Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Waste Heat to Power Production

4.5.2 Japan Waste Heat to Power Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Waste Heat to Power Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: enquiry@arcognizance.com