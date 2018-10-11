Paints And Coatings Market by Resin Type, Formulation, Application & Region | Global Analysis Report, 2017-2024

The new Paints And Coatings Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the Paints And Coatings and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the paints and coatings market include Akzo Nobel N. V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASFR SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Masco Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Shalimar Paints Limited, and The Sherwin-Williams Company. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The growth of paints and coating market can be attributed to the growing demand from the automotive, furniture, construction, and other manufacturing sectors where coatings are used to enhance the appearance of the product. Also, growing innovation in the formulation of paints and coating technology along with the expansion of product portfolio is further driving the market growth. On the other hand, rising environmental concern coupled with the high price of the raw material is likely to limit the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of paints and coatings.

Market Segmentation

The broad paints and coatings market has been sub-grouped into resin type, formulation, and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Acrylic

• Polyester

• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Others

By Formulation

• Water-Based

• Solvent-Based

• Powder Coatings

• UV Coatings

By Application

• Architectural And Decorative

• Industrial

• Marine

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for paints and coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

