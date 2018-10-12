Air Electrode Battery Market 2018: Industry Research Report With Product Price

Air electrode batteries have high electrochemical performance, which delivers high energy density at low production cost. Benefits associated with air electrode batteries are longer life span and the ability to perform better, which are expected to replace ion batteries over the forecast period. Other benefits of these batteries include ease-of-disposal, transportation, and increased safety during usage. In addition, they have high storage capacity and less environmental impact as compared to recently used ion batteries.

This report focuses on the Air Electrode Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in air electrode batteries market. Presence of new technology, high level of R&D expenditure, rising consumer awareness about latest technologies, and favorable government initiatives pertaining to environmental and sustainable development are some factors favoring market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regional markets over the forecast period. High economic growth in countries, such as India, Japan, and China, are expected to provide lucrative growth platform for this industry over the forecast period. China is known to be one of the largest battery markets around the globe owing to factors such as availability of raw material at low prices, rising consumer demand, and high amount of companies in these regions. China also undertakes R&D initiatives to develop cheap alternatives. Heavy usage of power grids and unmet need for energy storage in Asian countries are other factors pertaining to rising demand of air electrode batteries.

The worldwide market for Air Electrode Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Air Electrode Battery Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Phinergy

Hitachi Maxell Ltd.

Volkswagen Ag

AMPTRAN motor Corporation

Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd.

BASF Global

Poly Plus Battery Co.

Chem Co., Ltd.

Changan Automobile Group

Arotech Corporation

Tesla Motors

BMW Ag

Bluecar Capricorn Venture Partners

Duracell

Daimler Ag Eos

General Motors

Honda Motor

Hyundai Motor

Mitsubishi Motors

Rayovac

Siepac

Sony Corporation

Terra Motors

Toyota Motor Corporation

Zaf Energy System

Fiat

Panasonic Energy

LG

Air Electrode Battery Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Air Electrode Battery Market Segment by Type, covers

Primary (Non-rechargeable)

Secondary (Rechargeable)

Fuel Cells (Mechanical Rechargeable)

Air Electrode Battery Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industry

Home Use

To describe Air Electrode Battery Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; To analyze the top manufacturers of Air Electrode Battery, with sales, revenue, and price of Air Electrode Battery, in 2016 and 2017; To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017; To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Air Electrode Battery, for each region, from 2013 to 2018; To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018; Air Electrode Battery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023; To describe Air Electrode Battery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

