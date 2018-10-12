E-Prescribing Market is estimated to reach $2,418 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2016 to 2024. E-Prescribing is a technology where a physician or practitioners electronically generate and send prescribing to pharmacy. E-Prescribing is used instead of handwritten, calling, and faxed notes in prescribing. It is an automated clinical decision support system which aids in improving accuracy, rising quality, and increasing patient’s safety. E-Prescribing enhances efficiency, reduce cost in healthcare, and expand medication adherence. Reducing medical errors and cost are boosting the growth of the market.

The global e-prescribing market is driven by factors such as, healthcare providers collaborating with software companies, improving healthcare infrastructure of emerging economies, rising abuse of controlled substances, and need to reduce risks caused by medical errors. Additionally, necessity to maintain medical records and untapped markets would provide numerous opportunities in coming years. Though, factors such as lack of awareness and essential resources in rural and remote areas and high cost may hinder the adoption among end users.

The global e-prescribing market is segmented into product type, usage mode, component, delivery mode, end-user, and geography. Product type is categorized into integrated system, and stand-alone system and usage mode is bifurcated into hand-held devices, and PC-based. Component segment in sub-segmented into hardware, software, and services. Delivery mode is segmented into on-premise/licensed, web-based, and cloud-based. Furthermore, end user is categorized as hospital, and office-based physician.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players in the market are eClinicalworks, Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., Cerner Corporation, RelayHealth, LLC, Henry Schein, Inc., HealthFusion, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., DrFirst Inc., and Aprima Medical Software, Inc., among others.

