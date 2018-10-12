Hyperscale Data Center Market by Product, System Type, Installation Type, Vertical & Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 – Research and Markets

Market Overview:

Hyperscale data centers are advanced data centers that are customized according to the requirement of an organization. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published report stating that the global hyperscale data centers market is marked to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 27% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 96 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players:

The leading players that are profiled by MRFR in the report on the global hyper scale data centers market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (the U.S.), IBM Corporation (the U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Lenovo Group Ltd. (China), Cavium (the U.S.), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Broadcom Ltd. (the U.S.), Intel Corporation (the U.S.), Dell Inc. (the U.S.) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (the U.S.).

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Hyperscale data centers enable the optimum distribution of big data in order to enable the user to access required information effectively. Rapid advancement of information technology and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in various organizations for the storage of large data are majorly driving the global Hyperscale Data Centers Market. Rise in demand for high performance applications and increasing demand for reduction in capital and operation cost of an organization are inducing high demand for hyperscale data storage centers, leading to the significant expansion of the global hyperscale data centers market. However, concerns regarding unethical hacking and data security are likely to pose as threat for the expansion of the global hyperscale data centers market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global hyperscale data centers market has been segmented on the basis of solutions, type and verticals. Based on solutions, the hyperscale data centers market has been segmented into storage, server, software, service and others. Based on type, the hyperscale data centers market has been segmented into colocation providers, enterprises and cloud providers. Based on vertical, the hyperscale data centers market has been segmented into government and defense, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, media and entertainment, BSFI, IT & telecommunication, energy & utilities and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global hyperscale data centers market has been segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world. Among these, the North America region is likely to dominate the global hyperscale data centers market as it constitutes for the largest share in the global market owing to the rapid technological development and increasing adoption of cloud-based solution for big data storage and cloud computing in this region.

The Europe region is expanding at a noteworthy growth rate in the global hyperscale data centers market owing to the increasing adoption of this solution in various domains and low operational cost of the services. Increasing data traffic, rise in investment for technologically advanced solutions and rapid development of IT infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region are majorly driving the hyperscale data centers market in the Asia Pacific region.

Industry updates:

In September 2018, Digital Realty Trust, a San Francisco-based REIT, has announced that it has agreed to acquire Ascenty, a Brazilian data center operator, for $1.8 Bn.

In October 2018, Facebook, a social media and advertising giant, has announced that it is planning to open another hyperscale data center campus in Esbjerg, Denmark. The construction site will offer 250,000 square meters of space which will make it country’s largest data center hub.

In October 2018, QTS Realty Trust has announced that it is planning to expand its recently acquired data center in North Fort Worth, Texas, which was formerly owned by Health Care Services Corporation and purchased by QTS last year for USD 50 Mn.

