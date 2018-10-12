Non Lethal Weapons Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​The competition in the global non-lethal weapons market is being defined by technological advancements and research and development activities for innovative products. The need for modernization of weaponry in military forces across the globe has kept several players in the industry on their toes. Some of the key players operating in the global non-lethal weapons market are The Raytheon Company, BAE Systems Plc, The Boeing Company, and TASER International Inc. The competition among these players is expected to increase as new entrants from developing countries such as Brazil, Turkey, Israel, India, and China are prioritizing contract manufacturing.

According to the research report, the opportunity in the global non-lethal weapons market is expected to reach US$4.8 bn in 2021 rising from US$3.2 bn in 2014. During the forecast period of 2015 to 2021, the global market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1%. The global market will be primarily driven by the increasing purchase of non-lethal weapons in the military forces. With the ongoing modernization demanding an uptake of these weapons, the military segment will expand at a CAGR of 50.4% during the forecast period. Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global market at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2015 and 2021 as warfare tactics continue to evolve.

Rising Military Budgets Increase Affordability of Improved Non-lethal Weapons

Advancements in technology have been the guiding the non-lethal weapons market’s growth in recent years. The market is also being propelled by increasing number of manufacturers across the globe. A remarkable evolution in the areas of electronics, chemicals, computers and acoustics, and electromagnetism have led the production of non-lethal weapons to a new turn aimed unmatched innovation. Manufacturers are focusing on developing non-lethal weapons that mitigate the chances of collateral damage without compromising on stealth. Furthermore, the development of counter-personnel weapons for civilians that will offer solutions for self-defense with minimum harm to the assailant will also open up a plethora of opportunities for the global non-lethal weapons market.

The growing tasks of militaries beyond non-combat zones have also been driving the non-lethal weapons market. The assistance of militaries in the law-enforcement agencies and for humanitarian assistance has been a key factor prompting the uptake of non-lethal weapons in the recent times. Besides conventional warfare, militaries are also deployed for disaster management, riot control, managing civil unrests, insurgency prevention, and support activities for peacekeeping. For instance, non-lethal weapons are in high demand in countries such as India, China, France, Chile, and the U.S. as military troops have been using them for crowd control.

Political upheavals and growing tensions in countries such as Ukraine, Egypt, Brazil, and Israel over the past decade have led militaries to use non-lethal weapons to dissuade crowds without causing any serious harm to them. A popularly used weapon for this cause is the active denial system. In addition, stun grenades, tear gas, water cannons, flash grenades, and Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) are being demanded by several countries across the globe. The growing military expenditures are also fueling this market as upgrading military technology is the top-most priority of several nations across the globe.

Opposition from Human Right Activists Poses as a Tough Challenge

The strong opposition from human right activists has been a formidable deterrent for the global non-lethal weapons market. These activists have argued about the damage these weapons can cause to unfortunate civilians, which is at times irreparable. Regulations passed by the Geneva Convention have enforced a ban on certain non-lethal weapons as well.

