Zinc-Air Batteries Market 2018 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2023

Zinc-Air Batteries is metal-air batteries powered by oxidizing zinc with oxygen from the air. These batteries have high energy densities and are relatively inexpensive to produce. Sizes range from very small button cells for hearing aids, larger batteries used in film cameras that previously used mercury batteries, to very large batteries used for electric vehicle propulsion.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Zinc-Air Batteries in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The technical barriers of Zinc-Air Batteries are relatively high, and the Zinc-Air Batteries market concentration degree is relatively high. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography, but the key technology and high-end products are in the hand of the global leading enterprise like Rayovac (Spectrum), Energizer, Arotech, Duracell etc.
In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, expected that the Zinc-Air Batteries raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Zinc-Air Batteries.
The worldwide market for Zinc-Air Batteries is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Rayovac (Spectrum)
Energizer
Arotech
Duracell
Power one
Camelion
Panasonic
House of Batteries
EnZinc
Jauch group
Toshiba
NEXcell
Renata SA
ZAF Energy System
ZeniPower
Konnoc
Market Segment by Type, covers
Primary (non-rechargeable)
Secondary (rechargeable)
Mechanical recharge
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hearing Aid
Medical Field
Other
