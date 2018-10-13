Petroleum (Pet) Coke Market Report 2018 – Saudi Aramco, Essar Oil, Reliance, Valero Energy

Petroleum coke also known as pet coke is a valued by-product obtained from crude oil refining or purifying units, which is emerging as a perfect alternative for coal, and is generally used for thermal power and electricity generation. It is usually used as a source of energy in many industries due to its rich calorific value, as compared to bituminous and metallurgical coal. The product is known to be available in two grades, that are fuel and calcined grade. It is used in many industries including construction, power generation and others.

Rising demand for cleaner fuels is driving demand in power generation and electricity industries round the globe, coupled with increasing population and growing urbanization are fuelling growth in construction sector, which is further expected to drive demand for pet coke. Health hazards linked with high sulphur content are expected to act as a restraint for petroleum coke market growth. Chemicals that are derived from these pet coke, also had wide application in automotive and several other industries and hence are expected to create larger opportunities in the coming future.

The global petroleum coke market has been segmented into type, application and geography. On the basis of type, market has been divided into calcined coke and fuel grade. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as construction, power generation, cement, storage, steel and other application.

Based on geography, global petroleum coke market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Saudi Aramco, Essar Oil, Reliance, Valero Energy, Husky Energy, Cocan Graphite Trammo, Marathon Petroleum, Shamokin Carbons, ExxonMobil Corporation, and TCP Petcoke Corporation, among others.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/petroleum-pet-coke-market-report/request-customization

