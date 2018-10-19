Fluoropolymer Films Market Report 2018 – Honeywell International, The 3M Company, Daikin, AGC Chemicals, Textiles Coated International

Fluoropolymer film is a base material which contains fluorine molecules and carbon. It is widely used in high temperature and extreme chemical atmosphere in order to meet the essential performance. Fluoropolymer films holds outstanding properties such as superior dielectric properties, chemical inertness, optical properties, weather resistance, low coefficient of friction and moisture absorption. Fluoropolymer film consist of various excellent features, such as optical transparency, commencing with non-stick, chemical resistance, electrical characteristics, weather resistance, fouling resistance, moisture resistance, heat resistance and non-flammable.
Increasing demand from numerous industries, such as electrical & electronics, automotive and construction are the driving factors of the global fluoropolymer films market. In addition, high performance and increasing preference of fluoropolymer films in pharmaceutical applications & medical are also supporting the market growth. Nevertheless, high cost for manufacturing and development technologies are some of the restrain that hamper the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for fluoropolymer films in energy and construction sectors are expected to open up new growth opportunities over the years to come.
The global fluoropolymer films market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. The market is segmented by type as, PTFE films, FEP films, ETFE films, PFA films, PVDF films and other applications. the market is segmented by application as industrial, consumer products, medical & pharmaceutical, automotive & aerospace, electrical & electronics and other application.
Based on geography, global fluoropolymer films market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Honeywell International, The 3M Company, Daikin, AGC Chemicals, Textiles Coated International (TCI), Dunmore, Nitto Denko, Guarniflon and Saint-Gobain, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Fluoropolymer Films Market with respect to major segments such as type, application, and geography.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market
Type Segments
PTFE Films
FEP Films
ETFE Films,
PFA Films
PVDF Films
Other Type Applications
Application Segments
Industrial
Consumer Products
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Automotive & Aerospace
Electrical & Electronics
Other Application
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
