Full-Range Live Events Production at ADM Productions

[PORT WASHINGTON, 10/19/2018] – ADM Productions, a media production company in New York, provides live event production services for corporate clients worldwide. It develops and produces meetings, conventions, product launches, and trade shows.

Creative Solutions

The media production company guarantees an out-of-the-box live event production approach. One of the company’s objectives is to incorporate fresh perspective into all the aspects of live events. Additionally, ADM Productions tailors its services to its clients’ specific needs. It does so by studying their brand, industry, and even the competition.

There are writers in ADM Productions who can draft speeches, scripts, and presentations. In addition, the production company can build the venue’s set design.

Event Management Solutions

From event planning to execution, ADM Productions assists its clients. The event managers in the company create budgets and calendars. This is so both the team and the clients can track the schedule and not miss a detail.

ADM Productions also secures the permits needed for the event. The company likewise manages venue logistics, light and sound equipment, cocktail tables, and LED screens, just to name a few aspects of event planning and preparation. And, to maximize the space, the company drafts CAD drawings of the venue when working on the vent layout and design. The media production company also books speakers, performers, or celebrities upon request.

Production Solutions

The company specializes in video productions. With its in-house team, ADM Productions can write scripts, create storyboards, and scout talents. Then, the team shoots on location or in the company’s own studios. All these videos can be played during the event at a resolution of up to 8k.

The company also produces animation and augmented reality to bring a unique live event experience. Some of the company’s clients are Goodyear, Intel, and Motorola.

About ADM Productions

ADM Productions has been in the business since 1981. Since then, the company has provided its live event production services to world-renowned corporate clients. The company has its own production studios, edit suites, gear, and an in-house team who work together to produce live events and high-quality videos.

