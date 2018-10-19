Global Medical X-ray Generator Market Estimated to Surpass US$ 2.3 Billion, Globally, by 2025

The global medical x-ray generators market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.2% to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments, i.e. types, applications and geographies. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 150 pages.

Medical x-ray generators are primarily used to generate visual representations of the internal organs for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. These generators act by modifying the voltage and the current, which is modulated to a desired level within an x-ray tube, to generate an X-Ray beam. This generator enables to convert electrical energy into x-rays within the X-ray tube. Increasing incidences of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders drive the global market significantly. Additionally, the introduction of technologically advanced devices coupled with rising investment by key players in this industry supports the overall industry growth. For example, in July 2016, Siemens launched a new range of radiology systems for new applications in MRI neuro examinations, abdominal areas, and orthopedics. Such introductions would, in turn, boost the uptake of these products for medical applications thus bolstering the market growth.

However, high cost and strict regulations to use these devices hamper the growth to some extent. In different countries, there are separate bodies that looking after the use of x-ray devices. For example, in Europe, manufacturing, marketing, and the overall quality of the x-ray-generators are regulated by the guidelines issued by the European Commission for diagnostic radiography.

• The stationary segment is accounted for the highest share (more than 72%) of the global market

• Portable devices are anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate (over 7%) owing to the growing demand for such products coupled with the advancement in technologies. These devices are increasingly used in emergency medicine and ambulatory centers.

• The dental application will be the lowest revenue generating segment. Whereas, others include applications such as radiotherapy, angiography, and biopsy.

• North America accounted for USD 565.1 million revenue and is projected to dominate the overall industry during the future period

• Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing number of investment by key players coupled with favorable government initiatives drive the market demand in this region

• Spellman HV Electronics, DRGEM Corporation, ECORAY, Nanning Yiju Medical Electronics, and EMD Technologies are some of the prominent players in this industry

