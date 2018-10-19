Italian tailoring G. Inglese, a small manifest reality of Made in Italy tailoring in the world

In the charming town of Ginosa, located in the south of the Murgia tarantina, the tailor company G. Inglese was born in 1955 , a small reality that over time and thanks to the enterprising capabilities of Angelo Inglese (administrator of G. Inglese tailoring) has collected awards throughout the world. G. Inglese deals mainly with hand-sewn shirts. Precisely with the latter, the brand has traveled the world and dressed up famous people on the international scene. Among the most important names we remember Prince William and the President of the United States of America Donald Trump. Speaking of his tailoring, Angelo Inglese states, “I like to take care of beauty every day, trying not to let traditions die”.

In addition to the production, the organizational structure of the maison follows the lines of tradition, taking its cue from the 50s family environment and makes tailors and customers feel at home. In the boutique there is an air of serenity. The attention to detail is also a strong point of the brand, in fact, the products are treated in every detail and reach levels of quality and precision that at the moment no machine can match.

The clothes are made to measure and the G. Inglese team takes care of the customer by following him during the choice of fabrics and colors, so as to fulfill all the requests of the customer without neglecting the tradition of handmade and the quality of the made in Italy. Angelo Inglese has always believed in his brand, so much that today he is a point of reference for Pitti Uomo and Milan Fashion Week, the most important events in the Italian fashion scene. Its brand is the demonstration that even starting from a small reality like Ginosa, with passion and determination we can succeed in giving value to the product and keeping up the name of Italian sartorial craftsmanship all over the world.

