Vibration Level Switch Market : Emphasis on Functional Safety of Overfill Protection Systems

According to the new market research report “Vibration Level Switch Market by Technology (Vibrating Fork & Vibrating Rod), Application (Liquids & Solids), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Global Forecast to 2023”, The global vibration level switch market is estimated to reach USD 605.5 million by 2018 and USD 833.8 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during that period Benefits over other point level measurement technologies, growing demand in pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries, and emphasis on safety of overfill protection systems are some of the key factors driving the growth of the vibration level switch market. The major restraint for the market is impaired performance of vibration level switches in certain media and the requirement of diversified certifications for end markets is a key challenge. However, possibilities with newer wireless vibration level switch designs and industrial growth in emerging economies present ample growth opportunities to the market.

Vibrating fork level switch is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall vibration level switch market in 2018

Vibrating fork level switches are estimated to hold the largest market size, in terms of value, in 2018. Vibration level switches are used for measuring liquids and solids levels in critical level monitoring and control applications. Oil & gas and chemicals industries are highly dependent on proper level control to ensure safety and efficiency. Level measurement instruments required in these industries must operate in hazardous environments; vibrating fork switches are a suitable option here as they can safely, reliably, and accurately perform under such hazardous conditions. Moreover, vibrating fork switches are gaining popularity in food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries as an easy-to-use and low-maintenance level measurement solution.

Liquids applications expected to dominate the vibration level switch market from 2018 to 2023

Liquids applications are likely to dominate the vibration level switch market in 2018. Oil & gas and chemicals industries handle fluids that are potentially hazardous, and require robust overfill prevention systems to protect people and the environment. Vibration level switches are suitable for point level detection of hazardous fluids in process tanks, containers, and pipelines. Moreover, the performance of vibration level switches is unaffected by flow, turbulence, bubbles, foam, vibration, and build-up. These switches are most suitable for point level detection of liquids in safety-critical applications such as overfill prevention, retention dike level alarms, and seal pot low level indication.

Food & Beverages industry to dominate the vibration level switch market from 2018 to 2023

The food & beverages industry is the key end user of vibration level switches. In this industry, point level measurement of liquids and bulk solids are often done in tanks, silos, and containers. Ensuring optimum media levels is a critical task that should be performed with reliable and accurate instruments. Moreover, the quality and consistency is important in the food & beverages industry, which needs accurate and reliable level monitoring equipment. Point level measurement instruments operating in the food & beverages industry must comply with safety and hygiene regulations. Vibration level switches offer reliable point level measurement of liquids and bulk solids, under hygienic process conditions.

Demand from Europe is expected to dominate the global vibration level switch market in 2018. Europe has already defined functional safety standards as per which it is mandatory for manufacturers to comply with functional safety standards, such as IEC 61508. The increasing adoption of automation in process industries in Europe is creating a greater need for their functional safety. The implementation of various functional safety directives and industrial process and machine safety regulations in the region are driving the demand for vibration level switches. Growth in European food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries also offer significant opportunities for the growth of the vibration level switch market.

The vibration level switch market was dominated by key players such as Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Emerson Electric (US), VEGA Grieshaber (Germany), KROHNE (Germany), and Siemens (Germany).