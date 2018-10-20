Infographic revealing 5 Ways to Boost Your Digital Marketing Efforts by Using Infographics

Singapore, October 20, 2018 — There’s a lot of content on the internet these days. So if you are a digital marketer, you need to stay ahead of the curve. Infographics are visually appealing and full of useful information, which leads to conversion. And when you integrate infographics into your strategy, they can significantly boost your marketing efforts. Visual Interactive have recently published an infographic listing 5 Ways to Boost Your Digital Marketing Efforts by Using Infographics.

Infographics are visually appealing and full of useful information, which leads to conversion. What is more, when you integrate infographics into your strategy, they can significantly boost your marketing efforts.

According to the infographic people love bright colors and interesting visuals, and they are 80% more willing to read a longer piece of content after seeing and infographic.

In terms of engagement everyone always has something to say to infographics. And if they don’t, they have got something to click on – it’s your website.

By using infographics with a noticeable style, clients won’t be skimmed over on social media. Infographics are incredibly powerful tools for creating a positive image.

About Visual Interactive: Visual Interactive is formed by a team of communication designer and strategist who research, plan, design, and produce innovative solutions to visual communication problems. Our solution includes web & app development, e-learning, digital experience, interactive and instructional design.

We work with digital marketing agencies, businesses and webmasters to help amplify content marketing campaigns for their clients and their own brands. Our team is based in Singapore and Malaysia and we have more than 10 years of experience in design thinking, branding, content development and data visualisation.

Contact:

John D

Visuer Interactive Pte Ltd

6 Raffles Boulevard, #03-308 Marina Square

Singapore 039594

Phone: 35689745239

hello@visuer.com