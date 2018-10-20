Land Pooling Policy Approved Luxurious Residential Units in Delhi NCR

Master Plan Delhi 2021 has emerged as a boon to the real estate market. Delhi Development Authority has approved the Land Pooling Policy in L Zone and other zones as well as divided under the plan. Small lands are integrated and a larger construction is developed in order to introduce the quality townships for the people of Delhi NCR. With the help of the LPP Delhi will soon get its first smart city in L Zone Dwarka. Many investors and builders are delivering world-class architecture in the zone which is attracting millions of people towards it. The reason is its affordable price and high-class facilities.

A number of Land Pooling Policy Projects are going on in the prime locations from where you can easily connect to the nearest sub-cities. L Zone in Dwarka is the most famous zone as divided under the Master Plan and it has delivered quality projects constructed by the professionals of the famous companies. The architecture and designs of the township display the modern day’s technology. These securely gated projects provide all amenities like 100% electricity backup, continuous water supplies, dedicated parking area, gymnasium, swimming pool and three-tier security system for the protection of the family members.

Some projects are specially designed for the selected people so that the needs and comforts can be provided to them. One of such project is the Antriksh Diamond Officers Enclave which is developed by the most reputed group the Antriksh India Group in L Zone Dwarka. Officers from State and Central Government can dream to have their home in the project and enjoy the luxurious life which is under the budget. We understand the value of your hard earned money that is the reason we have come up with this project for the officers from different departments like Banks, PSU’s and Police etc. Officers can think to stabilize their lives in the metro city after retirement or before it by investing in this budgeted project.

