Myezcare: The one-stop destination for feature rich electronic healthcare software and services

Is no secret that keeping up with health care is quite difficult especially with ever changing legislature. Myezcare keeps up with changing environment of healthcare and regulations within our coding practice so healthcare administrators and clinicians can focus on what is paramount—patient care.

More than just a tech company, Myezcare offers some of the best tailor-made solutions to various kinds of health communities and establishments. Here is what Myezcare offers you:

• Mobile Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)

• Electronic healthcare (EHR) platform designed specifically for home health agencies and hospitals

• Disaster Recovery Planning

Furthermore, Myezcare’s software for home health is feature rich and easy to use. Some of the features of the platform include:

• Easy scheduling of appointments

• Fast and easy billing system

• Easy patient/clinician management and scheduling

• HIPAA compliant

• Cloud based platform that offers 24/7 support

• Customizable – allows clients to pick and choose what they need as well as request new features/ innovations

Understanding that not everyone is tech savvy, Myezcare’s software solutions are built with the user in mind offering a seamless, intuitive user interface. Myezcare’s intelligent platform removes the tedious, manual tasks in the workflow, which was designed to enhance the administrative management of any health care workflow. Simply put, we make it easy to do business saving you time and money.

Their mission is to provide healthcare solutions that are aimed at helping clinicians provide the best patient care. With its robust software solutions, the company has been changing the way we think about the aging population and how best to meet those needs through innovative solutions.

Myezcare’s software solutions help you manage your data, allow you to keep a record of the data and allow you to be connected to your data 24/7. Easy to use and extremely simple workflows, Myezcare offers you nothing but the best.

