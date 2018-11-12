Advanced Geosynthetic Clay Liners To Prevent Leakages In Mining Operations

Mining companies are using advanced geosynthetic clay liners to prevent leakage and corrosion in mining operations. GCLs are geotextile and bentonite composites used in environmental containment applications. Advanced GCLs have higher chemical compatibility, slope stability, composite construction, swelling capacity and lower permeability than conventional clay liners. Other benefits of GCL include easy installation, better hydraulic performance, and resistance to varying weather conditions. Major companies offering GCLs include CETCO, GSE, Elcoseal, Terrafix, and Tencate.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE BENTONITE MINING GLOBAL MARKET AT $2 BILLION IN 2017.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for one-fifth of the global bentonite mining market.

Read report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bentonite-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, sand washing technology is evolving and companies are increasingly using high-efficiency sand washers to achieve high production levels with high quality and cost-efficiency. High-efficiency sand washers are heavy-duty machines capable of effectively cleaning harmful material from aggregate, recycled and other minerals while reducing water consumption. These washers can reduce water consumption by up to 75% and energy usage by 15% over traditional log washers.

Sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=144&type=smp

Wyo-Ben Inc was the biggest player in the bentonite mining market. Wyo-Ben’s strategy focusses on providing the highest quality mineral-based solutions and highest level of service excellence to its customers.

Bentonite mining includes mining of bentonite clay that is used as externally as a clay poultice, mud pack or in the bath and, in skin care recipes.

Bentonite Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info