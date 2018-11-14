Accounting application Market Trends, research, Analysis and projections for 2017-2023

Accounting application is a software program that captures and records all accounting transactions. It includes various functions such as account receivable, account payable, inventory, and others. SAP SE, Infor, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Epicor Software Corporation are some of the key players that operate in the accounting application market.

The growing need to streamline the accounting process to reduce manual efforts required for accounting data is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in the adoption of cloud-based subscription programs is one of the major opportunities for the accounting application market.

The report segments the accounting application market on the basis of component, deployment-type, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of component, it is divided into software and services. On the basis of deployment type, it is segmented into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of industry-verticals, it is classified into banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, retail, and others. On the basis of geography, it covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players of the accounting application market are SAP SE, Infor, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Epicor Software Corporation, Workday, Inc., Sage Intacct, Inc., FreshBooks, and Kingdee.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global accounting application market.

In-depth analysis has been carried out in this report by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2016-2023, which helps identify prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions has been provided that determines prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Accounting Application Market Key Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment-Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry Verticals

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

By Geography