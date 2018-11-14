Are you being Watched? How you know. Private Detective, Describing, How you detect hidden camera in trial room.

Are you being watched? How to find out. Private Detective explain how you detect hidden camera in changing room.In every shopping mall it happens that there is trial room,people buy clothes and of course they try clothes in trial room but be aware before you do this.

Here is some point so we are describing you how you detect hidden camera

1) Put your finger front of the mirror.

2) Now focus your finger and see the gap between finger and mirror.

3) If you see the gap between the finger and mirror then do not worry there is no hidden camera in changing room.

4) But if you are not seeing any gap between the finger and mirror then there is a hidden camera in the mirror.

I hope now you understand how you detect hidden camera in the mirror.

Thanking You