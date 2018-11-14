Modern Clear Braces at Aura Dental

Aura Dental is one of a growing number of general dentists in St John’s Wood offering teeth straightening with Invisalign.

[ST. JOHN’S WOOD, 15/11/2018] – Due to advances in technology, it’s now possible for general dentists to help patients to a straighter smile. It’s no longer the sole preserve of the braces dentist.

How does Invisalign at Aura Dental work?

Invisalign makes use of digital technology to straighten the teeth using clear, plastic aligners. Once created, the Invisalign aligners require minimal input from the dentist at Aura Dental to do their work.

The first step is the initial consultation. The Aura Dental Invisalign dentist checks to make sure the patient is suitable for Invisalign treatment. Not all cases of wonky teeth can be fixed with Invisalign, so this is a crucial step.

If the Aura Dental Invisalign dentist gives the go-ahead, the next step is a thorough examination and scan of the teeth and gums. The Aura Dental Invisalign dentist may use photos and x-rays to build up a picture of the patient’s mouth, and also a handheld digital scanner known as an Invisalign Itero. This marvellous machine cuts out the need for messy dental putty. The Aura Dental dentist uses it to take digital impressions of the patient’s teeth. This information is then fed into a software program that creates a 3D Invisalign treatment plan. There are two benefits to this: it gives the Invisalign technicians the information they require to create the patient’s custom-made aligners. And, the Aura Dental patient can see how their smile will look at the end of the treatment, giving them great motivation to see it through to the end.

What happens next?

The rest is up to the patient. They check in with their Aura Dental Invisalign dentist every few weeks just to make sure that treatment is on track, but there are no wires for the dentist to adjust, or brackets to tighten.

The Invisalign treatment does require a bit of discipline: the patient has to take them out for eating and drinking anything but plain water and clean them and their teeth after each meal, before putting the aligners back in. They need to be worn for at least 20 hours a day to be effective.

