The demand for PSE-containing cold, allergy, and sinus products is growing due to their effectiveness and convenience. PSE is an active ingredient found in various cold, allergy, and sinus drugs that can provide congestion relief. However, PSE-containing medicines are mostly sold as a prescription drug, as PSE can also be used for the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, a recreational drug. This has led drug manufacturers to produce tamper-resistant PSE products. For instance, in March 2017, pharmaceutical companies Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC entered into an agreement, enabling MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC to market NEXAFED and NEXAFED Sinus products in the US and Canada. These drugs utilize tamper-resistant PSE formulation to prevent the illicit production of methamphetamine.

North America was the largest region in the respiratory diseases drugs market in 2017, accounting for half of the market share. This was mainly due to high number of patients with respiratory diseases, more people covered under medical insurance programs and higher pricing of medications in the USA.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on nasal remedies owing to growing consumer demand for these products. Nasal remedies for cold include sprays, drops or inhalers such as nasal spray, saline spray, steroid spray, antihistamine spray, and nose drops. These remedies work faster than traditional drugs and these products are generally sold over-the-counter (OTC).

GlaxoSmithKline was the largest company in the respiratory disorder drugs market in 2017, generating revenues of $13.2 billion for the financial year 2016. The company’s strategy involves increasing investments in R&D to drive discovery and development in respiratory diseases drugs. In 2016, GSK filed Closed Triple therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for regulatory approval in Europe and the US. The company has also in-licensed anti-IL33R antibody for severe asthma, and danirixin is into phase IIb clinical development for treating patients with COPD.

The respiratory diseases drugs market covers drugs that are used in the treatment of a wide range of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic and acute bronchitis, emphysema and cystic fibrosis. Some of the major drugs in the market include antimuscarinics, corticosteroids, Codral®, Coldrex® and Lemsip®.

