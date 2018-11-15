Capacitive Sensor Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2027

Global Capacitive Sensor Market – Overview

A capacitive sensor is a type of proximity sensor which detects nearby objects through electrical field generated by the sensor. The sensing technology is based on capacitive coupling in which the input capacitance is obtained from the human body. A capacitive sensor can be constructed by combination of plates which holds the electric charge. Capacitive sensors have the ability to adjust sensitivity or threshold level of the input. The increase in sensitivity results in greater operating distance. Temperature, humidity and dirt can cause effect in case of big changes in sensitivity.

The Capacitive Sensors Market can be categorized on the basis of targets such as conductive and non-conductive capacitors. Metal and liquids such as water, blood are mainly targeted in conductive capacitors which are having high di-electric strength. The non-conductive category acts as insulator to the electrode of sensors. Materials with high di-electric such as dust, water and paper affect the sensing distance. When a voltage is applied, electric field is emitted from every surface of the conductor, behind the sensing area the probe is used to collect the emitted signals and helps in detection or unlocking the device.

The global capacitive sensor market is anticipated to grow rapidly through the forecast period. The increase in usage of consumer electronics embedded with finger print technology in the devices is driving the market. The increasing use of scratch resistant glasses in consumer electronics and the decrease in size of the capacity sensors are fuelling the market growth. The shortage in materials such as Indium tin oxide which is used for manufacturing of sensors is hindering the market growth.

Capacitive Sensor Market Key Players

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) 3m company (U.S.), Alps Electric (Japan), Microchip Technology (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Synaptics Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherland), Cirque Corporation (U.S.), Cypress Semiconductor (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Capacitive Sensor Market.

Global Capacitive Sensor Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of capacitive sensors appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of capacitive sensors are targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products. The rising government funding is also expected to motivate key companies to invent new capacity sensors that match the changing trends and needs across the globe.

Global Capacitive Sensor Market – Segmentation

The Global Capacitive Sensor Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by sensor type: Comprises touch sensors, motion sensors, position sensors, proximity sensors and others

Segmentation by component: Comprises amplifiers, data converters, microcontrollers, clocks and timers and others.

Segmentation by end-user: Comprises automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, energy and lighting, industry, aerospace, healthcare and others.

Segmentation by Region: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global Capacitive Sensor Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market for global capacitive sensor market. The rising trend towards contact less sensing applications, increase in usage of smart phones and tablets embedded with capacitive touch technology are driving the market in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness strategic growth rate during the forecast period. Lower operational costs and increase in research and developments by major players in the region are driving the market. Japan is estimated to hold major growth rate in global capacitive sensor market. Being technically advanced region, and many technical giants have developed integrated capacitive touch methods which are fuelling the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Industry News

January, 2018 – Balluf GmbH, one of the world’s leading sensor manufacturer, developed a capacitive sensor head with IP64 protection. The sensor can be used in BAE sensor amplifiers which can be easily attached to container walls on the adhesive surface without any external components. The sensor measures continuous level detection on non-conductive vessels or plastic and metal pipes.

December, 2017 – Vivo,a Chinese technology company, is about to launch their flagship smart phone X20, which is having first in display fingerprint scanner. Vivo in collaboration with Synaptics a U.S. based sensor manufacturer developed in display capacitive touch sensor which will be integrated behind the display.

