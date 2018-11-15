Location Analytics Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 15, 2018: This report focuses on the global Location Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2017, the global Location Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-location-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

1.4.3 Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

1.4.4 Reporting and Visualization

1.4.5 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Location Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Risk Management

1.5.3 Emergency Response Management

1.5.4 Customer Experience Management

1.5.5 Remote Monitoring

1.5.6 Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

1.5.7 Sales and Marketing Optimization

1.5.8 Predictive Assets Management

1.5.9 Inventory Management

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location Analytics Market Size

2.2 Location Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Location Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

To Browse Full Research Report @:

https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-location-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

About Radiant Insights:

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc

Contact Person: Michelle Thoras

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Phone: (415) 349-0054

Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com