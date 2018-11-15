OTC Cough, Cold and Allergy Medicine Market Estimated to Record Highest during by 2025

Market Overview:

Over the cough are the products which are used to relieve symptoms of cold, flu, and allergy, including nasal stuffiness and congestion, sneezing, runny noses, sore throat, and cough. The main causes of these symptoms are common cold, influenza virus, allergic rhinitis, fever and sinus infections. Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2017 market size of the OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine was XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

Factor such as government initiatives, better healthcare facilities and increasing number of immunosuppressed individuals which are expected to boost the growth of the OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market. Furthermore, rising global geriatric population, laws enforcing consumer safety and increasing usage of cold & cough medications for minor issues is expected to boost the growth of the overall market. However, costs & prices with manufacturing process of the product are expected to hinder the growth of the OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market over the forecast period.

Market Players:

Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., AstraZaneca Plc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Bristol-Myers Squib Co., Merck & Co., and Allergenare some of the prominent players in the OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market.

Market Segmentation:

Asia-Pacificexpected to grow with a fastest CAGR over forecast period majorly due to government initiatives, dropping air quality which results in increase in pollution and higher occurrence of respiratory ailments. Furthermore, rapid adoption of OTC medicines ,convenience of purchase and cost-efficiency is also expected to boost the growth of the overall market in this region.Countries such as China and Japan are expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period.

Pharmacies segment of sales channel dominated the market in 2017 majorly due toincreasing sales of allergy, cold & cough drugs.

Market segmented on the basis ofdrugtype:

• Antihistamine

• Expectorants

• Bronchodilators

• Antibiotics

• Others

Market segmented on the basis ofsales channel:

• Pharmacy

• Online

• Modern Trade

• Drug Store

• Others

Market segmented on the basis ofdosage:

• Liquid

• Capsule

• Tablet

• Lozenges

• Others

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

