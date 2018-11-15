SURAT, INDIA – November 15, 2018, Greencom Ebizz Infotech, one of the developed IT Company declared, another application with awesome features named “PopUp Dictionary: Copy Text to Get Instant Meaning”.

In the 21st era, everybody needs to talk in English easily but because of the absence of grip on English vocabulary and grammar, they are not ready to do. Word pronunciation is additionally the issue faced by individuals. PopUp Dictionary takes care of this issue by giving all solutions in a single application.

Alongside this, The dictionary gives pictures with a word for better understanding.

Moreover, PopUp Dictionary gives a meaning of a word inside the documents, Just copying a word and get the meaning right away. It is very simple to use so anybody can easily access it without any problem and quick reads the archive.

Engaging Features that make this application an unquestionable requirement have!

✔ Voice Search

✔ No Cost to Download

✔ Favorites Tab

✔ Word Pronunciation

✔ History – Track your Words

✔ Offline Mode

✔ Synonyms

✔ Night Mode

✔ Image Search

✔ Word of the Day

✔ Sentence Formation

Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Ebizz Infotech said: “All apps are launched in the favor of users, this Popup Dictionary is also for those who want to overcome with this language barrier problem ”.

A few sources uncovered that two or three applications specifically Bhagavad Gita and Horror Stories are in a line for future dispatches on Google Play Store which is said be a work in progress.