Automated Material Handling Market is estimated to hit $32.36 billion by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “Automated Material Handling Market: By Products (Automated Guided Vehicle, Automatic Storage & Retrieval System, Others); By System (Unit & Bulk Load); By Application (Automobile, E-Commerce, Others); By Operation (Assembly, Packaging, Storage, Others); By Region – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by various innovations and advancements in technology.

In terms of revenue contribution and growth rate, Asia-Pacific emerged out to be the global market leader for automated material handling market in 2017 and is estimated to remain the market leader throughout the forecast period followed by Europe and Americas. Asia Pacific material handling market is expected to reach $ 2.46 Billion by 2023. The high cost of labor in the Asia Pacific market and increasing demand for automation has led to soaring demand for automated handling systems from basic warehouse functions to factory applications. This section will offer a brief overview of the market segmentation of automated material handling. Especially, the high level of factory automation in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is driving the market for AMH in manufacturing, e-commerce, food and beverage, and the semiconductors & electronics industry. China is the market leader in Asia-Pacific with total estimated revenue of $ 389 Million in 2017.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:

The value chain analysis deals with the comprehensive evaluation of each activity involved in the processing of any product/service and finally delivering it to the end-users. Each stage across the value chain of a product or service is associated with creating some sort of monetary value. The value chain analysis can offer the company to examine every activity across the value chain and identify the steps where elimination or modification is essential.

The automated material handling system integrates various picking and routing mechanisms, thus it is necessary to design the right system for them. It involves an extensive research process complying with the safety standards for numerous industrial environments. The standard specifications for the desired system are created in this phase.

Once these specifications are laid down, the designing phase deals with the development and simulation of a viable system. The prototypes are passed through various iterations until the desired result is achieved. This phase is also responsible for listing the required processing technology, materials, equipment and components in order to manufacture the automated material handling system. Furthermore, successive step deals with analyzing the pre-purchase specifications of customer gathered through marketing operations. The analysis again involves a lot of research pertaining to the supply chain and storage capacity management of the customer. It is followed by the step which deals with the acquisition of required components and sub-systems for the automated material handling system post which it manufactures and distributes to the customer. Next step involves installation and training, which is an exhaustive process where the automated material handling system suppliers create another revenue segment. After the end-user has acquired the requisite automated material handling system, the manufacturers or other third parties offer all sort of maintenance and calibration services till the end of product life cycle.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

1. The multichannel supply chain strategy is an increasing trend in the current times particularly among the retail sector, is expected to drive the automated material handling systems market.

2. AMH Market is registering significant growth due to rising demand for automated material handling systems with rising labor costs amidst the aging workforce.

3. Rising adoption AMH systems in warehouse operations are also projected to propel the AMH market growth.

4.Leasing of material handling equipment paving new avenues for automated material handling systems.

Key Players of the Automated Material Handling Market:

Daifuku remained the leading company in the global automated material handling market followed by Schaefer. Both the companies have a leading market position in the material handling market across the globe supported by their extensive product portfolio and presence in several regions.

The Daifuku company is actively expanding its operations into global markets. Sales outside Japan remained strong majorly due to strong demand in North America. Rising demand for high-end systems in distribution automation business and in emerging sectors in manufacturing is the major drivers for the increase in revenue.

The Schaefer group operates along three business segments which include SSI Schaefer- Fritz Schaefer GmbH, Schaefer Werke GmbH as well as SSI Schaefer Shop GmbH. Automated storage and retrieval systems are manufactured under SSI Schaefer- Fritz Schaefer division.

Automated Material Handling Market Report is Segmented as below.

• Automated Material Handling Market By Products:

1. Automatic Guided Vehicle

1.1. Pallet Trucks

1.2. Hand Trucks

1.3. Unit Load Carriers

1.4. Automated Control Systems

1.5. Others

2. Automated Storage and Retrieval System

2.1. Storage Carousal Systems

2.2. Mini Load

2.3. Deep Lane

2.4. Others

3. Automated Cranes

3.1. Gantry

3.2. Bridge

3.3. Tower

3.4. Stacker

4. Robotic System

4.1. Automated Pick Modules

4.2. Others

5. Automated Conveyor System and Sortation System

6. Warehouse/ Automated Control Systems

• Automated Material Handling Market By System Type:

1. Unit Load Material Handling System

2. Bulk Load Material Handling System

• Automated Material Handling Market By Application:

1. Automobile

2. Aerospace

3. Chemicals Semi-Conductors and Electronics

4. E-Commerce

5. Food and Beverages

6. Life Sciences

7. General Manufacturing

8. Others

• Automated Material Handling Market By Geography ( Covers 12+ Countries )

• Automated Material Handling Market Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

2. Murata Machinery Ltd

3. Beumer Group Gmbh & Co. Kg

4. Kion Group Ag

5. Intelligrated Systems, Inc.

6. Vanderlande Industries B.V.

7. Crown Equipment Corporation

8. Siemens Ag

9. Jungheinrich Ag

10. Abb Group

11. Toyota Industries Corporation

12. Company 12+

