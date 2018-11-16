Tropicanna Horticulture: Amazing Collection of Grow Lights, Perfect for Winter

Tropicanna Horticulture has recently stocked up on grow lights, ensuring that they are offering all growing lights and related equipment that their customers could possibly need to get them through winter.

Grow lights are one of the most important products needed for hydroponic growing, and probably the most important when it comes to winter and in line with this Tropicanna Horticulture has ensured that they have grow light options suitable for absolutely all possible hydroponic needs and requirements.

Some of the hydroponic lighting and related products offered by the company include:

• 600W Light Kits

• Reflectors

• Ballasts

• Grow Lamps

• Contactors and & Relays

• CFL Grow Lights

• Lighting accessories

• Solis Tek lighting

• Gavita Pro Lighting

• Papillon Lighting

A spokesperson and representative from Tropicanna Horticulture was incredibly eager to comment saying, “Here at Tropicanna Horticulture we do not only sell the greatest range of hydroponic lighting and accessories available within the industry but we also have experts on hand that our customer can call should they want assistance in choosing the greatest hydroponics lighting solutions based on their individual needs and requirements.”

About Tropicanna Horticulture

Tropicanna Horticulture is a leading hydroponics store offering everything all hydroponics equipment needed for people to grow hydroponically in the comfort of their own homes. From complete hydroponics kits, to individual items such as Solis Tek lighting, if you are looking for something hydroponics related, no matter what it may be, this company is bound to be able to assist you. For full details regarding the industry leading company and to view their expert collections do not hesitate to visit their website today.

PR Contact

Company name: Tropicanna Horticulture Ltd

Contact name: Mike Stimpson

Tel: 01332 348787

Email: info@tropicannahorticulture.com

Website: www.tropicannahorticulture.com

Address: Unit 1A, Upperdale Yard

Colombo Street

Derby

DE23 8LW