Global Organic Food Market Size, Growth, Share and Analysis Reports 2026

Market Overview

Global organic food market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 15% during 2018–2026 in terms of value. This growth is driven by a number of factors such as rise in consumer awareness towards health and food, increasing disposable income, major lifestyle changes among the younger crowd and emerging concerns for environmentalists, etc.

The report focuses on the market dynamics such as drivers and restraints that influence the current nature and future scenario of the said market. The organic agriculture is intended to produce high quality, nutritious food leads to better health and well-being of the consumers. However, the higher cost of the organic food products still make it affordable only to a specific section of the society. In addition to this, the report also provide the detailed analysis of overall industry ecosystem, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, the availability of the raw organic produce across the globe, the regulatory frameworks that are important for the organic food business.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of food, the market is segmented into Dairy, Bakery products, Fruits & Vegetables, Snacks, Meats/fish & poultry, Sauce & condiment, processed food, packaged food and some other products like Beverages. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is categorized into online channel, Offline channel, Supermarkets and Departmental stores. The report further includes the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global organic food market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global organic food market that involves the detailed analysis of business overview, the financial performance, strategic decisions taken by the company, key products & offerings, segmental revenue breakup by various regions.

Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Organic Food Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2026” are:

· Global Organic Food Market, by dairy food type, is accounted over USD 11,100 million in 2017. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16.6% during the forecast period due to the growing consumer demand for fresh, natural and organic products has ignited a movement in the food industry. Organic dairy sales are growing as the consumers are looking for non-GMO products now-a-days

· Global Organic Food Market by distribution channel is accounted over USD 68,100 million in 2017. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the anticipated period

· North America is the largest revenue generator for organic food products. It is a developed market with consumers having high purchasing power. Product awareness among consumers is driving the market with a CAGR over 14%

· As per the findings of the research, Fruits and vegetables market has been the largest revenue contributor to the global organic food market as compared to the other products. The growth of organic fruits and vegetables ensure that they have more beneficial nutrients, such as anti-oxidants, they are fresh, use environment-friendly techniques for their farming compared to their traditional counterpart

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global organic food market.

The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

The global organic food market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst them the major players are Horizon Organic, Riverford, Dean Foods, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., Cargill, Inc., WhiteWave Foods, Danon, United Natural Foods Incorporated, Dole Food Company, Inc., Celestial Group, among the others.

