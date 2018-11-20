Global Plumbing Pipes Market Research Report 2018: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

This report studies the Global Plumbing Pipes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Plumbing Pipes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

JM Eagle

Wavin

Pipelife

China Lesso

IPEX

Performance Pipe

GPS PE Pipe Systems

WL Plastics

Georg Fischer Harvel

Astral Poly Technik

Advanced Drainage Systems

Sekisui Chemical

System Group

Polygon

Rifeng

Weixing New Material

Kubota ChemiX

Dutron

Aquatherm

Nanxin Pipeline

Hsiung Yeu Enterprise

Pestan

Charter Plastics

Advanced Plastic Industries

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PVC Pipe

PE Pipe

PP Pipe

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Table of Contents

Global Plumbing Pipes Market Research Report 2018

1 Plumbing Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plumbing Pipes

1.2 Plumbing Pipes Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 PVC Pipe

1.2.3 PE Pipe

1.2.5 PP Pipe

Other

1.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plumbing Pipes Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial & Industrial

1.4 Global Plumbing Pipes Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Plumbing Pipes (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Plumbing Pipes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Plumbing Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Plumbing Pipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plumbing Pipes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Plumbing Pipes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Plumbing Pipes Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Plumbing Pipes Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Plumbing Pipes Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Plumbing Pipes Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 JM Eagle

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 JM Eagle Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Wavin

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Wavin Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Pipelife

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Pipelife Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 China Lesso

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 China Lesso Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 IPEX

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 IPEX Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Performance Pipe

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Performance Pipe Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 GPS PE Pipe Systems

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 GPS PE Pipe Systems Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 WL Plastics

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 WL Plastics Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Georg Fischer Harvel

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Georg Fischer Harvel Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Astral Poly Technik

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Plumbing Pipes Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Astral Poly Technik Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Advanced Drainage Systems

7.12 Sekisui Chemical

7.13 System Group

7.14 Polygon

7.15 Rifeng

7.16 Weixing New Material

7.17 Kubota ChemiX

7.18 Dutron

7.19 Aquatherm

7.20 Nanxin Pipeline

7.21 Hsiung Yeu Enterprise

7.22 Pestan

7.23 Charter Plastics

7.24 Advanced Plastic Industries

8 Plumbing Pipes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plumbing Pipes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plumbing Pipes

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Plumbing Pipes Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Plumbing Pipes Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Plumbing Pipes Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Plumbing Pipes Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Plumbing Pipes Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Plumbing Pipes Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Plumbing Pipes Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

