Interesting Research Report on the Future of Automotive Battery Market 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Battery Market (by battery type (lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based and sodium-ion), type vehicle type (passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Battery. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Battery cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Battery growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Battery Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Battery on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Automotive battery is a rechargeable electronic device that supplies electrical energy to automobiles. These batteries are majorly employed in passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles and among others. Automotive batteries also provide power to automobile accessories such as radio, music players, air conditioners, wipers and charging plugs. Furthermore, the battery also serves as voltage stabilizer by absorbing abnormal transient voltages in vehicle electrical system. Greater energy density is one of the chief advantages of a lithium ion battery. With electronic equipment in the automotives such as mobile phones needing to operate longer between charges while still consuming more power there is always a need to batteries with a much higher energy density.

Growing demand for automobile industry and stringent emission standards set by numerous government agencies are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive battery market. In addition, the new fuel-saving technology such as micro-hybrid systems are also leading the higher battery usage.The use of lithium ion batteries is proving quite benifical as they are light in weight and provide greater efficiency.This in turn have positive impact for the growth of the auromotive battery market. Growing demand for transportation and the launch of new hybrid and new electric automotive models are fuelling the growth of the automotive battery market. However, safety issues related to battery and constant fluctuation in the prices of raw materials such as nickel and lead are likely to restrain the growth of the automotive battery market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in research and development in for fuel cell based automobile and development of nano technology based lithium batteries are some of the factors further providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive battery market over the upcoming years.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the automotive battery market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is high due increasing number of passenger vehicles and rising diposable income to eventually foster growth in the automotive battery market. Moreover, Strong presence of lead-acid battery manufacturers such as Exide, Johnson Controls, and Odyssey in the U.S. is expected to promote market growth in the European region. On the other hand, Government initiatives to provide subsidies based on price difference between Electrical Vehicles and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) enabled vehicles, with a maximum limit of Yen 85,000 are also providing a boost to the market in Asia Pacific regions.

