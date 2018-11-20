Interesting Research Report on the Future of Automotive Software Market 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Software Market (by vehicle type(passenger vehicle, commercial vehicles and electric vehicle), product type(operating system, middleware and application software) and application(safety system, infotainment and telematics, powertrain and chassis)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Software. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Software cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Software growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Software Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Software on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Automotive software has been used in the auto industry for years. Software has helped automotive industry to achieve many outstanding advancements. Use of Automotive software not only improved dashboard displays but also played a pivotal role in improving safety systems, infotainment, control systems and many others car features. The use of automotive software in cars has allowed for more complex systems, while increasing functionality without raising costs. Software has allowed for improved circuit analysis and behavioral modeling on a large scale for motors and other major systems.

The demand for the automotive software is increasing on account increasing demand for advance driver assistance system, high demand for automated and electrified vehicles and rising demand for vehicle application such as remote vehicle diagnostics, automatic crash notification and emergency assistance. In addition, increased demand for premium cars has also resulted to boost the automotive software market. However, the increasing complexity in software architecture, leads to higher production costs for OEMs & suppliers that acts as a restraint for the market growth. Moreover, mandatory installation of the eCall systems and the installation of rear-view cameras in all vehicles, in order to reduce back-over accidents will further boost the growth of the market in near future.

Geographically, Europe dominated the automotive software market in 2017, in terms of revenue. Increased demand for advance driver assistance systems in vehicles, particularly in European countries as well as presence of established ICT infrastructure has led to the dominance of Europe in automotive software market. Other regions such as Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to grow at the significant CAGR, during the forecast period.

