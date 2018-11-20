SLP Should Not Be a Problem with the Tutorax Clinic

15th November 2018 – Tutorax provides home language stimulation services in Montreal or Quebec, and also Laval, Longueuil, Montérégie, Lanaudière. Tutorax has a large data base of Speech-Language Pathologists / ASL (Language Stimulation Agent) who are often consulted for learning disabilities such as dyslexia and dysorthography, and also reading and writing disorders. Nevertheless, their field of expertise being more extensive, they can treat many other oral language disorders, such as stuttering, dyspraxia, articulation disorders and speech delays.

The website of Tutorax is aimed to introduce future patients in the domain of speech improving. If you are not yet familiar with the notion of SLP or Speech-Language Pathologist, then you can consult the official page of Tutorax in order to create yourself a clearer image about it. Do not hesitate to get the additional needed info about your preferred services or interested details, so that you could understand more correctly all the process that should be implemented.

What is SLP? Speech-Language Pathology is a field of expertise practiced by a speech-language pathologist (SLP), or speech and language therapist, and briefly speech therapist. SLP is comes along with audiology, optometry, occupational therapy, clinical psychology, physical therapy, and other fields. SLPs specialize in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of communication disorders (speech disorders and language disorders), cognitive-communication disorders, voice disorders, swallowing disorders. At the Tutorax company, Speech Stimulation is a service offered at home or in the childcare or school environment of the child throughout the city of Montreal and its surroundings. The services of Tutorax are offered for pre-school and school age children, from 2 to 12 years old.

About Tutorax:

Tutorax is a Canadian company, offering qualitative services for children up tp 12 years old, suffering with any speech disorders or issues. If you are looking for a SLP, then you came here right, because the Tutorax clinic is the best option you could ever take into account. The company is working with the Expression Clinic to provide the chance for children to take advanatage from the help of a speech therapist paired with a language stimulation agent. The Expression Clinic is a speech therapy clinic providing screening, assessment as well as intervention services at home and in private practice. The professionals will be able to help with homework, speak and be as a new good friend for your child.

Contact:

Company: Tutorax

Contact Name: Audrey Cloutier

Address: 1420 rue Lucien-Paiement, Laval, H7N 0B5, Montreal, Canada

E-mail: contact@tutorax.com

Phone #: 1 800-513-5358

Website: https://www.tutorax.com/orthophoniste-montreal-stimulation-du-langage/