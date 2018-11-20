The Fluoroelastomers Market is estimated to hit $1.73 billion by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Fluoroelastomers Market: By Type (Velocity Flow, Differential Pressure Flow, Mass Flow, Others); By Technology (Coriolis, Electromagnetic, Ultrasonic, Thermal, Others); By Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Healthcare); By Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is expected to be driven by the rising emission safety standards in Chemical and Oil & Gas industries.

APAC continues to lead the market share and growth during 2018-2023.

In 2017, the major share of global Fluoroelastomers Market was generated by the APAC region, accounting for 12.2-kilotons, followed by the Americas with shipments of 8.2-kilotons. Europe is forecast to be the slowest growing region at 4.3% CAGR through 2021 to reach 6.5-kilotons. In APAC, China is the leading market and Japan is the fastest growing market at 5.4% CAGR. China accounts for a large share of the global automotive production and has also witnessed a substantial rise in the entry of automotive companies. This has led to the automotive industry being the major focus of Fluoroelastomer market in China. The rise in the commercial aviation market in the emerging economies of the APAC market has led to the growing use of Fluoroelastomer as this technology has witnessed increased adoption in recent years.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:

Value chain analysis is a useful tool to analyze the activities that include design, production, marketing and distribution of a particular product. The major steps involved in contributing to the total value of the

Fluoroelastomers Market is:

The Value chain of Fluoroelastomers mentioned above talks about the major steps involved in manufacturing raw materials and then imbibing them with fluorine related monomers to polymerize them into fluoroelastomers. The value chain starts off with refining crude fluorspar to transform it into hydrofluoric acid which goes through a series of chemical processes to produce fluorinated monomers.

Most of the fluoroelastomer manufacturers initiate their integration into the value chain from purchasing fluorinated monomers and then polymerizing them into fluoroelastomers, but a few of them like Daikin integrates into the value chain from the processing of fluorinated monomers.

All fluoroelastomer manufacturers in the marketplace have their own in-house polymerization facilities used to convert fluorinated monomers like vinylidenefluoride into fluoroelastomers. This forms the main reason why many of the manufacturers in the marketplace have their own units for production of fluoroelastomers.

Raw Material Manufacturers: Value chain of Fluoroelastomers initially starts from procuring raw material which includes Fluorspar, as mentioned earlier. Many suppliers incorporate their presence in the value chain at this point. These raw materials and their processing charges add value to the end product. Canada Fluorspar Inc., Kenya Fluorspar Company Ltd., British Fluorspar Limited, MINERSA GROUP, Vergenoeg Mining (VMC Fluorspar), Core Metals Group and SepFluor are some of the major manufacturers of Fluorspar which is the main raw material used in the production of fluorinated monomers and then Fluoroelastomers.

Fluorspar is further processed with sulfuric acid to manufacture hydrofluoric acid, which is used to prepare fluorinated monomers utilized in the entire value chain. From this step onward, value added to the Fluoroelastomers sets the pace. Manufacturing involves the conversion of crude PAN-based fibers into various compatible carbon fibers.

This step contributes a major chunk to the value of the product. The major manufacturers of Fluoroelastomers are 3M Company, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd, Daikin Industries Limited, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company (DuPont), HaloPolymer, Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, Zrunek Gummiwaren GmbH and many others.

Some of the major end-user industries utilizing Fluoroelastomers are aerospace, automobile, oil and gas, manufacturing industries, chemical, and petrochemical industries.

To access/purchase, the full report browse the link below

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

Changes in the design of Gas Turbines incorporates a persistent drive towards manufacturing more powerful Fluoroelastomers.

Increasing use of fluoroelastomers in myriad applications due to its excellent chemical and Oil resistance is expected to drive significant market growth.

The market is expected to be driven by new product developments in sealing applications during the forecast period.

Constriction of stringent emission standards for automobiles and other industries is expected to escalate the growth of the fluoroelastomers market.

Key Players of the Fluoroelastomers Market:

Key players for the Fluoroelastomers Market comprise of Du Pont, Asahi, and Solvay. DuPont is the leading player in Fluoroelastomers market, contributing to a major share in the overall revenue. DuPont being the pioneer in Fluoroelastomers, has also remained as the dominant player with constant product launches and developments. The company’s products named as “Viton” is being used across dominant end-user industries. DuPont Dow Elastomers has recently advanced new polymerization technology to create specialty fluoroelastomers with properties necessitated for end-user segments, which meet the budding needs of the industry. Solvay launched a new plant for producing fluoroelastomers in China.

Fluoroelastomers Market Report is Segmented as below.

Fluoroelastomers Market By Type:

Fluorocarbon Elastomers

Fluorosilicon Elastomers

Perfluorocarbon Elastomers

Fluoroelastomers Market By Product:

O Rings

Seals & Hoses

Gaskets

Others

Fluoroelastomers Market By Industry:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Others

Fluoroelastomers Market By Geography ( Covers 10+ Countries )

Fluoroelastomers Market Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

Dongyue Group Co., Limited

ZRUNEK GUMMIWAREN GMBH

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

LANXESS AG

SHANGHAI 3F NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.

Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers Co., Ltd.

HALOPOLYMER OJSC

3M COMPANY

