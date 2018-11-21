Bovine Babesiosis Treatment Market Widens its Global Footprint for Significant Growth

Bovine babesiosis is a tick borne disease of cattle caused by protozoan parasites. It is the most significant arthropod-borne disease of cattle worldwide. Bovine babesiosis causes significant morbidity and mortality. The most prevalent protozoan species that cause the disease are Babesia bovis and B. bigemina. These two species are found throughout all tropical and subtropical regions. Symptoms of the disease usually appear within two to three weeks of tick infestation. Animals infected with Babesia bovis and B. bigemina develop anorexia, high fever, diarrhea or constipation, muscle tremor, hemoglobinuria, etc. Older animals are more affected by this disease. Abortions may occur in pregnant animals severely affected by bovine babesiosis.

Based on test type, the global bovine babesiosis treatment market can be segmented into blood tests, PCR assays, serology tests, and others. The PCR assays segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as most laboratories prefer use of PCR assays for the detection of Babesia, owing to high specificity and sensitivity of the PCR assay. In terms of vaccine type, the global bovine babesiosis treatment market can be divided into live-attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, and others (toxoid vaccines, etc). The live-attenuated vaccines segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace because most veterinarians prefer these vaccines, as they can usually immunize an animal with a single or two doses and no regular boosters are required. In terms of drug class, the global bovine babesiosis treatment market can be segmented into antiprotozoal agents, antibiotics, and others. The antiprotozoal agents segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as these agents effectively work in the treatment of bovine babesiosis within a short time period.

Increase in the incidence of babesiosis among cattle is one of the major factors fueling the global bovine babesiosis treatment market. Moreover, cattle are farm animals of high economic significance. According to the Austin Journal of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry, in 2016–17, Babesia infected over 400 million cattle throughout the world, which incurs high loss to the economy. This factor is projected to drive the global bovine babesiosis treatment market during the forecast period. However, resistance to antibiotics and lack of vaccines that prevent the transmission of babesiosis are likely to hamper the market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global bovine babesiosis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, due to high awareness about the effect of bovine babesiosis, especially on milk production, and use of proper vaccination to prevent the disease. In the Europe region, the incidence of bovine babesiosis is quite high in countries such as Ireland, wherein the annual incidence rate of 1.7% incurs economic loss to the country. Rise in the prevalence of bovine babesiosis in countries such as India and Australia is likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Increase in awareness about the immunization against babesiosis and high prevalence of protozoan infections among bovine animals in Middle East & Africa are likely to augment the bovine babesiosis treatment market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global bovine babesiosis treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Merck & Co. Ltd., Limor de Colombia, Onderstepoort Biological Products SOC Ltd, Letopharm Limited, and Kepro.

