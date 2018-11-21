VIT Business School Opens Applications for MBA 2019-21 batch.

The Business School of VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology) University, one of the most popular and sought after University in India among the private Universities, has opened it applications for the Two year – MBA Program. Consistently ranked as one of top B-Schools in South of India, VIT Business School offers UG, PG and Ph.D programmes in Management.

Applications available online.

Vellore Institute of Technology, Business school is ranked 4th in Management category among private Business Schools in South zone (Tamilnadu) and ranked 29th all over India, by NIRF, MHRD, Govt. of India.

According to Prof. Dr. G. Kalaichelvan, faculty and Chairperson PG Admissions, “VIT Business School has been recently accredited with the International Accreditation ACBSP and AACSB. With two prestigious global accreditations VIT Business School, a popular destination for students aspiring for management studies in South India; it has now become truly global – with quality of education, esteemed faculty and global recognition”.

Incidentally, Vellore Institute of Technology (Deemed University) is the first Indian University to get the 4-STAR rating from QS, the International University Rating Agency.

The two-year full time MBA program is offered out of the Vellore and Chennai campuses. Students can choose a range of elective subjects from areas such as Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Information Technology and Systems, International Business, Operations and Business Analytics. Intake happens through CAT/ XAT/ GMAT/ NMAT/ MAT/ CMAT.

Applications are open for the 24th batch 2019-21. Last Date for Applying: Feb 15th 2019.

Campus, Infrastructure and facilities: The University’s main campus in Vellore is on about 300 acres of land and is a city in itself with lake, gardens, lawns, residential complexes, food courts, hair salons, shopping complexes, auditoriums, state-of-art-infrastructure, libraries etc. The hostel area includes an outdoor stadium, swimming pool (separately for men and women), basketball courts, badminton courts, squash courts, tennis courts and an indoor stadium. The hostels accommodate students in rooms with AC and non-AC option.

Placement Highlights: No of Company Visited last year – 50. The average compensation last year has been INR. 4..82 lakhs per annum with the highest salary offered being INR 9 lakhs per annum.

Selection Procedure: Selection will be, inter alia, based on valid CAT/ XAT/ GMAT/ NMAT/ MAT/ CMAT, previous academic performance, industry experience, writing ability and the performance during the personal interview. Weightage is distributed in the admission test score, previous academic records, work experience if any and performance in WAT (Written Ability Test)/ GD/ PI and soft skills. All eligible candidates will be invited for a written assessment test (WAT) and a personal interview (PI). The final selection will be made based on the merit list using a composite score with components: (1) academic performance (2) profile scoring – work experience, awards and recognition etc. (3) WAT score (4) PI score and (5) the management aptitude test score.

Tuition Fee Waiver

• Students with valid CAT / XAT / GMAT score of 95 percentile and above are eligible for full tuition fee waiver

• Students with valid CAT / XAT / GMAT score of 90 percentile and above are eligible for 50% tuition fee waiver

• Students with valid MAT score of above 790 (791 to 800) are eligible for full tuition fee waiver

• Students with valid MAT score in the range of 760 to 790 are eligible for 50% tuition fee waiver

• NMAT score: > 345 full fee waiver; 325-345 50% fees Waiver.

Application Fees: INR 1150.00 (includes GST)

How to Apply: Candidates can apply online at VIT Business School website (http://www.vit.ac.in/academics/schools/vitbs) For more Information: Contact – pgadmission@vit.ac.in; + 91- 416-220 4600;