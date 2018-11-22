Analysis of Heavy Construction Equipment Market in Global Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2018

Market Scenario

Heavy construction equipment’s are those products of engineering which helps to reduce the manpower and increase the efficiency of the project and it also helps to reduce the time limit. These products have huge demand on global scale. Increase in the demand for own house and increase in disposable income is giving fuel to this market. On the global scale, the market for heavy construction equipment has been valued at US million which is expected to reach US million by the end of forecasted period with the CAGR.

Key Players

The key players in the market of heavy construction equipment are caterpillar, Doosan Infracore Ltd, Cnh Global Nv, Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, John Deere & Co., Jcb, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, John Deere & Co, Komatsu Ltd.

Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market, By Types (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment), by applications (Mining & Excavation, Earthmoving, Transportation), end users (Oil & Gas Industry, Construction Industry, Military, Mining) – Forecast to 2027

Market Segmentation

For the better understanding of the report has been segmented on the basis of Types (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Others (Cranes, Excavator, Dozer)), Applications (Mining & Excavation, Earthmoving, Transportation, Lifting, Material Handling, Others), & end users (Oil & Gas Industry, Construction Industry, Military, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry and Others)

The report for Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

