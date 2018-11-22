E-lCommerce Logistics market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 22, 2018: E-commerce is the activity of buying or selling of products on online services or over the Internet.
There are many factors that augment the growth of global E commerce logistics market such as growing E commerce market, smaller and simple supply chain, new and innovative methods of deliveries and so on.
In 2017, the global E Commerce Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global E Commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E Commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Aramex
- Australia Post
- Blue Dart
- Clipper Logistics
- Deutsche Post
- Ecom Express
- Express Logistics
- FedEx
- Japan Post
- La Poste
- Bpost
- SF Express
- Seko Logistics
- Singapore Post
- UPS
- USPS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Services
- Product
Market segment by Application, split into
- International
- Local
- Urban
- Semi-urban
- Rural
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E Commerce Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Services
1.4.3 Product
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E Commerce Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 International
1.5.3 Local
1.5.4 Urban
1.5.5 Semi-urban
1.5.6 Rural
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 E Commerce Logistics Market Size
2.2 E Commerce Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E Commerce Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 E Commerce Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
