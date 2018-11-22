Site24x7 Introduces AI-driven Microsoft Azure Monitoring and Microsoft Teams Chatbot Integration

Monitors 100+ Azure Products in Near Real-Time

● AI-powered insights bring down application outage resolution time

● Site24x7 chatbot for Teams allows DevOps and Application teams to remain in zone of work even during IT incidents

Chennai/Bangalore, India – Nov. 21, 2018: Site24x7, the cloud-based performance monitoring solution for DevOps and IT Operations, today announced the introduction of its AI-powered Microsoft Azure monitoring as well as its chatbot integration with Microsoft Teams. Site24x7 Azure monitoring enables IT teams to manage over 100+ Azure products using Azure Insights API in near real-time thus making it valuable for IT teams to gain actionable alerts, bring down resolution time, and gain visibility into their hybrid clouds. With the introduction of Site24x7 chatbot for Microsoft Teams, DevOps and application owners will be able to get the health status of critical applications in their familiar workplace chat room.

Many organizations are adopting a hybrid cloud environment, creating the need to monitor a growing mix of both on-premises and multiple cloud infrastructures. The global hybrid cloud market overall, is expected to grow from USD 44.60 billion in 2018 to USD 97.64 billion by 2023, according to B2B research company MarketsandMarkets.

Addressing this growing challenge, Site24x7 brings together existing capabilities for monitoring user experience, infrastructure monitoring and application performance management into one unified solution that can deliver full stack monitoring in hybrid environment, thus giving DevOps & IT Teams a holistic view into their IT infrastructure. Additionally, Microsoft Teams chatbot integration helps in enhancing productivity in organizations grappling with hybrid environmental challenges.

“With digital transformation picking pace, DevOps teams are happy embracing public cloud for new workloads, but it comes with a few inevitable challenges such as getting end-to-end visibility, performance degradation and managing user experience of business critical applications,” said Srinivasa Raghavan, Product Manager, Site24x7.com. “With AI-driven monitoring and IT automation, the issues across private, public and hybrid environments help IT teams to bring down mean time to repair incidents, thus improving productivity.”

Bhrighu Sareen, General Manager, Microsoft Teams, said, “ChatOps scenarios built on Microsoft Teams empower users to collaborate, share critical documents, applications and communicate in real time. Site24x7’s AI driven monitoring capability brings together developers, application teams and IT operations into a single efficient secure location in Microsoft Teams for quick problem identification all the way to resolution.”

Site24x7 Azure Monitoring:

Site24x7’s Azure monitoring leverages AI and automation to help IT teams with the following capabilities:

● Out-of-the-box support for 100+ Azure products covering Compute, Storage, Databases, Network, Analytics and Security.

● Microsoft Azure Marketplace extensions: Site24x7’s extensions in the Azure marketplace make it easy for IT teams to get in-depth visibility into processes and services running in Windows and Linux VMs; the APM Insight .NET extension helps in application performance management of .NET applications in addition to Java, PHP and newly launched Node.js.

● AI-powered detection of unusual spikes in KPIs: Every performance statistic across the whole deployment stack is monitored round the clock.

● Auto-recovery and fault tolerance: IT automation capabilities allow administrators to automate and recover critical resources without any human intervention.

Site24x7 Microsoft Teams Integration

Site24x7’s chatbot integration with Teams gives DevOps and IT teams contextual information in one clear view to make quicker decisions. It also applies natural language processing, where users can interact and check the health status of critical applications and receive a realistic, near-human response. Notifications about incidents are also available in Teams through Connectors and Site24x7’s custom dashboard as a Tab to visualize data and collaborate with team members right within Teams portal.

“Site24x7 has always been a versatile and reliable monitoring suite for our online operations. The actionable alerts and in-depth reports have enabled us to respond to emergencies promptly,” said James Lovegrove, I.T. and Systems Manager at Original Ltd. “Having our workforce operating on Office365, we found great value from using Site24x7’s integration with Microsoft Teams. It has also empowered our IT team to stay informed about service outages, collaborate faster and reduce the overall mean time to resolve.”

In addition to providing a comprehensive Azure management platform, Site24x7 plans to introduce cost analysis and management for various cloud platforms in the near future. This is aimed at helping IT teams to better manage their cloud spending and bring down IT management costs.

Pricing and Availability

Site24x7 Azure monitoring and the Microsoft Teams integration are available immediately starting at $9/ month. Sign up for a free, 30-day trial at www.site24x7.com/azure/. Additionally, please follow #Site24x7AIOps for live updates on the customer experience platform.