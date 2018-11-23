22nd International Conference on

New Horizons in Cardiology & Cardiologists Education

March 07-08, 2019 | Berlin, Germany

We welcome you to join us and participate at upcoming CME accredited 22nd International Conference on New Horizons in Cardiology & Cardiologists Education from March 07-08, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. This is a two day event planned to inspire efficient work ethics and professionalism. The Conference deliberations will be on the following theme: “Experts Insights into Discovery of Millennium Routes of Cardiology”

Cardiology Insights 2019 has two days compelling Scientific Program with full of erudite scholars from all over the world. This International colloquium provides great platform to engage with scholarly experts and perspicacious fellow attendees to understand how we can all make a difference so that we don’t compromise the health and wellbeing of future generations of humans and many other species on our planet

Our Organizing Committee Members include:

Keith Kantor, CEO of NAMED Program,USA

Alireza Heidari, California South University,USA

Harpal S. Buttar,University of Ottawa,Canada

Biji Soman, Sree Gokulam Medical College and Research Foundation,India

Samer Ellahham,Cleveland Clinic,UAE

Astrid Bergmann,University Hospital Magdeburg,Germany

Izabele Vain, University Foundation of Cardiology of Rio Grande do Sul,Brazil

This meeting will be a great opportunity for you to visit the one of the world’s leading book nations Germany and most importantly the European cultural capital, Berlin. Concomitantly, you can attend and participate in the meeting availing the CME credits.

For further details, please follow: https://cardiologyinsights.euroscicon.com/

We look forward to meet you at Berlin!