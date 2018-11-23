Acetylene Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

23rd November 2018 – Global Acetylene Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Acetylene, also called Ethyne, the simplest and best-known member of the hydrocarbon series containing one or more pairs of carbon atoms linked by triple bonds, called acetylenic series, or alkynes. It is a colorless, inflammable gas widely used as a fuel in oxyacetylene welding and cutting of metals and as raw material in the synthesis of many organic chemicals and plastics; its chemical formula is C2H2.

Pure acetylene is a colorless gas with a pleasant odor, as prepared from calcium carbide it usually contains traces of phosphine that cause an unpleasant garlic like odor. Acetylene can be decomposed to its elements with the liberation of heat. Acetylene is principally used for oxyacetylene cutting, heat treating, and welding. Bulk acetylene can be also used as a raw material in the chemicals processing industry for the production of organic compounds, including acetaldehyde, acetic acid and acetic anhydride.

Request a Sample Copy of Acetylene Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/acetylene-market/request-sample

Acetylene has the highest flame temperature of any common hydrocarbon because of its triple bond structure. Combustion with oxygen achieves a flame temperature of 3090o releasing 54.8 kJ/L of energy. Its high flame temperature allows acetylene to be used in a variety of metal working applications like cutting, welding, brazing and soldering. Acetylene gas is used as a feedstock in the production of chemicals such as 1,4 butanediol.

Global Acetylene Industry is classified, by product type into Calcium Carbide Production Type, and Hydrocarbon Pyrolysis Production Type. Global Acetylene Industry is classified, by application into welding and metal fabrication, chemical synthesis, and others. Acetylene is a standard fuel gas used in conjunction with oxygen for welding metals and cutting steel, and for allied oxy-acetylene processes for the heating, forming and treating of metals.

The chemical segment accounted for the largest market share of the global Acetylene Market in 2016 and will continue to lead the market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing demand for acetylene that is used to produce many chemical and plastic compounds.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Linde AG

Airgas

Energas

Rexarc

Leeden National Oxygen

Toho Acetylene

Xinju Chemicals

Gulf Cyro

BASF

Dow

SINOPEC

ILMO and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dissolved Acetylene

Acetylene Gas

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical Production

Welding & Cutting

Others

Access Acetylene Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/acetylene-market

The key points of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Acetylene capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Acetylene manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketherald.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com