De-seamable Adhesives Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2028

Global De-seamable Adhesives Market: An Overview

Removal of shrink labels during the recycling process of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles has been a challenge for recyclers. A typical batch of PET bottles contain about 5% shrink labeled PET bottles; these labels are difficult to remove. Due to these labels the recycling equipment misidentifies the PET bottles and removes them from the recycling line, this results in a reduced yield of the recycler. Application of de-seamable adhesives on shrink labeled PET containers helps in enhancing the recyclability of PET containers without changing the process. By the application of de-seamable adhesives, shrink labels de-seam and get released from the substrate during the wash step, without compromising the performance of the label used. The shrink label gets removed before sorting, thus preventing the shrink labeled PET bottles being removed from recycling stream due to misidentification. This helps in reducing the use of adhesive remover machines during the recycling process of containers.

Global De-seamable Adhesives Market: Dynamics

PET bottles are widely used in packaging of food and beverages as they help in enhancing the shelf life of packaged content. However, they end up in landfills as their recyclability poses a challenge to brand owners and recyclers. Usage of de-seamable adhesives can solve this problem to a great extent, which is expected to drive the global de-seamable adhesives market. Also, stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies have compelled the brand owners to recycle the plastic containers they use. This is expected to further fuel the demand for de-seamable adhesives during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are teaming up to provide innovative solutions to improve their yield of recycling.

For instance, Sun Chemical Corporation developed SunLam labels in partnership with Eastman Embrace LV copolyester. These are de-seamable adhesives, which will enhance the recyclability of PET containers. The company has received recognition by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for this initiative. According to Eastman, these new de-seamable adhesives will allow brand owners to apply full-body shrink labels on their products without compromising the recyclability of the product

Such initiative by ‘Sun Chemical Corporation’ is expected to inspire other market players operating in the adhesive industry to expand their adhesive solution portfolio to address environmental issues and help in reducing the plastic materials ending up in landfills. These factors are anticipated to propel the demand for de-seamable adhesives in the de-seamable adhesives market during the forecast period.

Global De-seamable Adhesives Market: Segmentation

De-seamable adhesives market is classified into different categories based on product type, and end use type. The de-seamable adhesives market has been segmented on the basis of end uses, as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care products, others which includes consumer goods and household products. On the basis of application, the global de-seamable adhesives market has been segmented as bottles and jars.

Global De-seamable Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global de-seamable adhesives market has been divided into seven key regions as- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excl. Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. High demand for packaged food & beverages will translate into high demand for PET bottles in the Asia Pacific region. This, in turn, will result in high demand for de-seamable adhesives during the forecast period. The PET bottles market is expected to witness an above average growth in North America region due to the higher adoption of PET bottles in beer and wine packaging, owing to which de-seamable adhesives are expected to witness steady growth in the region.

Global De-seamable Adhesives Market: Key players

Presently, the only player in the de-seamable adhesives market is Sun Chemical Corporation, a United States manufacturer and distributor of inks, coatings, and pigments. Other market players that are operating in the global adhesives market are expected to contribute towards the growth of the global de-seamable adhesives market during the forecast period.

