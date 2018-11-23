Dobanic Acid Market Current Trends And Future Aspect Analysis 2025

Dobanic acid is an organic compound, which belongs to the class of surfactants. Dobanic acid is also known as benzenesulfonic acid, dodecyl benzene sulfonic acid, dodecyl ester or lauryl benzenesulfonic acid. Dobanic acid is available in a white powder form. Its solution is mostly colorless. Sodium forms a minor part of dobanic acid, due to which it is widely used as an efficient detergent.

Dobanic acid is manufactured by a three-step process. Firstly, alkylation of benzene ring is carried out, followed by elongation of side chains. Eventually, the sulfonate entity is fused to the benzene ring. Dobanic acid, in its powder form, is soluble in glycols, glycol ethers, ketones, esters, alcohols, water, and aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons. It is highly incompatible with strong bases and strong oxidizing agents.

Different grades of dobanic acid are employed for different purposes both at the industrial as well as commercial level. The nature of use of dobanic acid depends largely on its purity grade. Dobanic acid is employed in surface active agents, processing aids, chemical intermediates, and plating and surface-treating agents. Some of the other applications of dobanic acid are paints and coatings, personal care products, automotive care products, laundry and dishwashing products, and furnishing and cleaning products.

Dobanic acid is widely used as a detergent and solvent agent in the laundry industry. Growth of the laundry industry across the globe is expected to drive the market for dobanic acid in the near future. The rising consumption of dobanic acid can be attributed to changing lifestyle of people and increasing disposable income. The laundry industry has been expanding at a rapid pace in recent years, due to the change in consumer preferences. This, in turn, would be responsible for rapid growth of the global market for dobanic acid. The increasing utilization of dobanic acid in personal care products is expected to be a factor driving the market for dobanic acid in the next few years.

However, certain substitutes for dobanic acid are being used. This can prove to be a major restraint for the market. Harmful effects of dobanic acid on humans and reduced availability of raw materials may eventually hamper the growth of the dobanic acid market. Through technological advancements in the manufacturing process of dobanic acid in order to improve its quality, the market players can enhance their market presence and utilize this opportunity to expand their consumer base.

The market for dobanic acid in North America and Europe is well-developed and mature. North America was the leading consumer of dobanic acid in 2015, due to increase in the utilization of detergents for industrial as well as commercial purposes in the region. However, the dobanic acid market in North America is expected to contract in the next few years, due to low population of the region. In Europe, the consumption of dobanic acid can be primarily attributed to its use in countries such as Germany, U.K., and Italy.

In terms of consumption of dobanic acid, Asia Pacific followed Europe in 2015. The market in Asia Pacific is in its development stage. It is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace in the next few years, due to the rise in population and growth of the laundry industry in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also upcoming markets for dobanic acid, due to the gradual increase in demand for laundry detergents for multiple purposes in the two regions.

