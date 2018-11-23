Dynamic Data Masking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Dynamic data masking or DDM is an advanced technology which aims at real-time data masking of production data. In order for the data requester to not have access to the sensitive information of the organization, the dynamic data masking changes the stream of the data. Therefore, no physical changes to the original production information takes place. DDM can be installed on the database to hide sensitive information of queries over the database, while the information in the database is not changed. The reason for dynamic data masking is to limit the introduction of sensitive information, averting users who are not supposed to access the data. Dynamic data masking helps to analyze big data without interrupting regular business operations. Organizations mostly prefer dynamic data masking technology for analysis and testing of data, database protection and compliance for diverse requirements.

The market of dynamic data masking is showing a significant growth during the forecast period. Owing to the rising need for decreasing the risk of data breaching is fueling the growth of dynamic data masking market. In addition, dynamic data masking helps to protect sensitive and personal data while supporting outsourcing, off shoring and cloud-based initiatives. Therefore, the market is further booming due to this factor and is expected a significant growth globally. Furthermore, rising need for protected big data by dynamically masking sensitive information in Hadoop is further witnessing a robust growth of dynamic data masking market during the forecast period.

The market of dynamic data masking is segmented into two categories based on deployment and end use. By deployment, the market of dynamic data masking can be divided into cloud and on-premises. Furthermore, the cloud deployment type is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the dynamic data masking market during the forecast period. Owing to its minimum capital investment and its offer of subscription-based pricing models, this segment is growing significantly. By end use, the market is segmented into banking, financial service and information (BFSI), telecom, healthcare, retail, education, energy, automobile and public sector among others.

By geography, the global dynamic data masking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America dynamic data masking market held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to hold its position throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific (APAC) dynamic data masking market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2025. Increasing adoption of cloud-based monetization solutions are the major driving factor in North America and is expected to fuel the overall market growth of dynamic data masking (DDM) market during the forecast period. Additionally, in Europe and Asia-Pacific, organizations are redesigning and modernizing their business process to improve their efficiencies. Asia Pacific is expecting the fastest growth due to the rising economics such as China and India. Middle East and Africa has shown a remarkable growth in mobile BPM market followed by Latin America in recent years.

The key players participating in the dynamic data masking market is marked by strong competition from the key players operating in this industry. Numerous merger and acquisition, joint venture and partnership agreement, product innovation, research and development and geographical extension are some of the key strategies adopted by this player to ensure long-term sustenance in these market key participants in the global dynamic data masking industry include are Informatica Corporation, (California, U.S.) CA Technologies (New York, U.S.), Camouflage Software Inc. (Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada), Delphix Corp (California, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Compuware Corporation (Michigan, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Net 2000 Ltd. (U.S.) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. (California, U.S.) among others.