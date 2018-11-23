Graphite Electrode Rod Market Share, Growth, Outlook to 2025

23rd November 2018– Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market is likely to display a momentous growth in the coming future owing to burgeoning applications and expansion of the scope across varied sectors. Graphite Electrode Rod is generally employed in the production of electric arc furnace. The most striking aspects that are associated with the rod may entail easy operation, durability, high electrical conductivity, exceptional heat resistance, high performance, and supreme tensile strength. Owing to its benefits, AC/DC Electric Arc Furnaces and Ladle Refining Furnaces are making extensive usage of it.

It is prepared by employing LWG Furnaces, sophisticated machinery as well as modern techniques. The manufacturers are advancing the product with the help of material of fine quality and superior technology. The Graphite Electrode Rod Market is attaining huge recognition across various sectors owing to burgeoning demands and prerequisites.

The prominent factors that are compelling the market growth may include rise in the adoption levels, mounting demands for the product, rise in the industrialization, developing nations, increased awareness among the end users concerning the products efficiency, augmenting applications across various sectors, and rising emphasis towards product innovation. Additionally, the manufacturers are also siding with various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and joint ventures that is ultimately contributing in the inorganic growth of the Graphite Electrode Rod Market. On account of all the above aspects, it is projected that theGraphite Electrode Rod Sales Industry will register a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period.

Graphite Electrode Rod Market is fragmented by product type as Regular Power Graphite Electrodes, High Power Graphite Electrodes, Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes, and others. The market is segregated by application as Electric ARC Fumace Steel, and others. Graphite Electrode Rod Market is divided by North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

When geographical region comes into picture, North America is lately outshining the market and it is at the same time accounting for a major share in the market. The factors that can be attributed to the market growth may entail rise in the investments by the leading manufacturers in modern technologies, augmentation in the demand, robust industrialization, rising applications, increase in the adoption rates, heavy manufacturing base, and augmented awareness among the end users. On the other hand, it is likely that Europe and Asia Pacific will soon emerge as one of the promising regions due to wider customer base, economic growth, and rise in the market growth opportunities in these regions.

The key players contributing in the robust development of the Graphite Electrode Rod Market are identified asSGL Group, Showa Denko K.K, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Yangzi Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon, Jilin Carbon, Tokai Carbon, Nippon Carbon, GrafTech, and FANGDA CARBON.

