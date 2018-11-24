Global Micro Data Center Market size was US$ 2.60 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 9.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.68 % during forecast period.

Global Micro Data Centre Market

Global Micro Data Center Market segmented by rack size, by end use industry and by region. Based on rack size market divided into less than 25U, 25U-40U, and more than 40U. On the basis of end use industry classified into IT & Telecom, retail, BFSI, healthcare, energy & manufacturing. In terms of region, Micro data center Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa and Latin America.

Micro Data Center services provides the business operation at lower cost than traditional data center services. Modularity & portability of Micro Data center and their flexible design allow for just in time deployment, which may serve as an attractive market growth opportunity. Increasing demand for standardized infrastructure and operable in remote and harsh environment are driving the growth in the Global Micro Data Center market. Furthermore, vendor lock-in is hampering the growth in Global Micro Data Center Market.

The 25U-40U is expected to dominate the market as highest CAGR during forecast period. This growth can be attributed owing to micro data center profit, which offer the feature such as ease of use and portability.

North America market is leading global micro mobile data center market, owing to presence of big data analytics key players as well as large number of micro data center vendors. Automation trends among all major industries and adoption of cloud technologies are increasing the growth in Global Micro Data Center Market.

