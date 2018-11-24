Most Expensive Vintage Prams – Balmoral Pram & Princess Doll Pram

Silver Cross is the most significant leader in the baby pram and stroller industry. They are offering a wide range of exquisite prams and accessories. The beauty and the quality of pram are defined by the high standards of craftsmanship and material used. Decades of experience in this industry has bought the fine and noteworthy innovation in design and constructs. Living up to the expectations of the customers as always and try to cater the best quality product to them. Handcrafted, truly iconic Balmoral pram create the ultimate baby carriage for your loved ones.

A British icon of traditional heritage prams is still ongoing…

Hand build in Yorkshire Balmoral’s and Princess Doll’s unique, classic design is British engineering at its best. The definite luxury and royal essence, can all be revived in this modern time. Every Silver Cross Heritage pram come along with the certificate of authenticity while maintaining the surety of originality.

“The softest touch of the handle is all it takes to activate the Balmoral’s unique suspension system, which combined with the deeply padded mattress will gently send your child into the deepest of sleep.”, says The Ride from Silver Cross Heritage.

“Constructed with a level of care and detail that can only be achieved from hand finishing, the quality of the Balmoral is unparalleled; highlights including the hand-stitched fabrics and hand-painted fine line detailing.”, says Hand Crafted from Silver Cross Heritage.

Along with prams and stroller there is some more to offer –

Balmoral Bedding Set

A beautiful white cotton balmoral bedding set, comprising of a luxurious royal white coverlet and pillowcase featuring a broderie anglaise trim and silver embroidery detail.

Balmoral Rain Shield

The Balmoral rain shield fits quickly and easily to the hood of your pram to provide protection from the wind and rain. It keeps your little bundle of joy safe.

Balmoral Storage Cover

The Balmoral storage cover is tailored to fit your pram perfectly and provides ideal protection against dust and scratches. Keep your pram new every day.

Balmoral Sun Canopy

It’s the perfect way to keep your baby protected from the sun when out and about. Beautiful white balmoral sun canopy features the traditions of royal connections.

Doll’s Pram Tray

Finished in stunning chrome, the shopping tray attaches quickly and easily to the doll’s pram. Go around shopping with your doll.

Doll, Mattress & Diaper Bag Set

Ultimate gift set for the little ones. The doll is beautifully dressed in a white satin gown with pink slippers and a tiara along with that a soft cozy mattress that fits inside the pram bed and a diaper bag.

Doll’s Pram Sun Canopy

A wonderful addition to the little one’s doll pram. This doll pram sun canopy is perfect for protecting their precious dolls from the sun.

Our prams and strollers are highly dedicated to the heritage time, ensuring the royal luxury comfort to the new ones.