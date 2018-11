Gurugram, 25.11.2018, Salwan Public School, Gurugram celebrated the closing ceremony of the CBSE national aerobics championship 2018 in the school campus. The ceremony was concluded by grand performances by the students and a prize distribution ceremony. Aerobics as a sport is gaining momentum and is expected to only grow in the future. For the uninitiated, the school hosted the ceremony which saw the presence of more than 70 participating teams from all over the country.