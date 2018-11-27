Epoxy Surface Coatings Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook

27th November, 2018- Epoxy Surface Coatings Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. The Epoxy surface coatings are the most extensively used industrial finishes, exceeding in volume only by acrylics and alkyds. This Epoxy Surface Coatings are often more expensive than the other coatings. These Coatings offer superior adhesion, corrosion resistance, and flexibility, when applied to metallic substrates. Due to their tendency to chalk or discolor upon exposure to sunlight.

Epoxy Surface Coatings Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Epoxy Surface Coatings Industry is categorized based on product types such as Solid Coating, Liquid Coating. Epoxy Surface Coatings Market is categorized based on application into electrical, metal cans, marine and consumer goods. Epoxy Surface Coatings Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Asia-Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to Epoxy Surface Coatings Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. Due to increase in industrialization in the region, and other factors which drive the growth of the market. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Epoxy Surface Coatings Market include Kansai Nerolac, PPG Industries, Sika AG,BASF, The Sherwin-Williams Company the Valspar Corp, RPM International, and Axalta Coating Systems. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

